Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 23.46 and a quick ratio of 23.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. Great Elm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 200.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

In other Great Elm Group news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $28,154.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,984,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,232.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $28,154.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,984,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,232.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 185,562 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $369,268.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,259,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 295,857 shares of company stock valued at $590,417. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,969,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 320,597 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 941,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 116,175 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 91,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.