Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $686.88. 1,825,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,834. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $698.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $645.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.81. The firm has a market cap of $304.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

