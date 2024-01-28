Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 3,806 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMT traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $429.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,451. The stock has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $450.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

