Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 4,550 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,848,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,035. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

