Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.24. The company had a trading volume of 634,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,156. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.75.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

