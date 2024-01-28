Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.23. 1,763,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $318.03. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

