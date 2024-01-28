Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $21.88 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,619 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.66. 2,185,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,242. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average of $105.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

