Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,519 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

GLD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.01. 5,064,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,540. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.22.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

