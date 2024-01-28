Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 5,759 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,649. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.69. The company has a market capitalization of $341.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $243.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

