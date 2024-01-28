Greytown Advisors Inc. Purchases 131 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.4% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.70. 481,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,872. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

