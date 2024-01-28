Greytown Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Greytown Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

