Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 86 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greytown Advisors Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.26. 4,210,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,609. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.