Greytown Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,839,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,304,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.