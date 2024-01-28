Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.88 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Grin has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,084.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00160998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.06 or 0.00565708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00056314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00379901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00170601 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

