GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Increased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in GSK were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GSK by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,736 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,232,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at about $64,214,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,495. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

