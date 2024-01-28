Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 1,770 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,109. The firm has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $303.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

