Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 2,757 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,229,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

