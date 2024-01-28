Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.8% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

META traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $394.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,159,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.95 and a twelve month high of $396.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.09.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

