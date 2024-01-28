Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $222,919,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $16.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,519.60. The company had a trading volume of 209,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,204. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,391.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,149.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,331.23 and a 12 month high of $3,669.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,555.62.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

