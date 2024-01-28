HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $10.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 7.9% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $98.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,022,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,142. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

