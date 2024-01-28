HM Payson & Co. Acquires 525 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.16. 953,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,077. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average is $100.12. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

