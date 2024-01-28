HM Payson & Co. Acquires 851 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.04. 5,108,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,412,590. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

