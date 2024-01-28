HM Payson & Co. Acquires 8,659 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Ardent Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 29.5% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,159,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $146.95 and a one year high of $396.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.