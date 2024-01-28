HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2,820.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.44. 2,757,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

