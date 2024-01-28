HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.0% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $217,000. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Eaton by 20.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 744.3% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ETN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.25. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $247.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

