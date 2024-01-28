HM Payson & Co. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.9% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $80,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in AbbVie by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $486,807,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,654,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,630. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $167.95.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

