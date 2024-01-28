HM Payson & Co. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $319.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.81.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

