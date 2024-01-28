HM Payson & Co. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

CMCSA traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. 20,086,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,430,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

