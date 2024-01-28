HM Payson & Co. Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTD traded up $15.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,217.47. 133,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,130. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,157.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,153.18. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.