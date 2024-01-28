HM Payson & Co. Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.04. 1,146,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $195.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $318.88 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.