HM Payson & Co. Reduces Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DEO traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.54. 1,063,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.70. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

