HM Payson & Co. Sells 168 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $262.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,148. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

