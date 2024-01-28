HM Payson & Co. Sells 19,432 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,432 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.49% of Polaris worth $28,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $49,002,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 22.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after acquiring an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.37. 671,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,572. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.30.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

