HM Payson & Co. Sells 7,954 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 570,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $50,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 159,262 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in TJX Companies by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 241,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after buying an additional 130,761 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 56,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.38. 4,163,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,071. The firm has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $96.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

