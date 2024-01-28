HM Payson & Co. Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 651,425 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.70. 10,855,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,001,830. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

