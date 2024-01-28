HM Payson & Co. Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $30,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. State Street Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,136,986,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Dynamics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.08.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $265.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,755. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $267.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

