Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,477 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.59% of Hubbell worth $98,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hubbell by 33.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 116.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 2,450.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.98. 375,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

