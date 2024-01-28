Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 11.9 %

INTC stock traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 127,665,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

