Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 719.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,428 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 926.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,211,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,653,000 after purchasing an additional 936,918 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,370,000 after purchasing an additional 882,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 717.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 518,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,594,000 after purchasing an additional 455,367 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 924,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

