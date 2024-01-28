Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Increased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 282.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $64.52.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
