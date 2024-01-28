Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Increased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 282.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $64.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.