iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,375,000 after purchasing an additional 359,872 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,887. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $52.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1769 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

