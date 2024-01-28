iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,086,951 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $66.87. The company has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.