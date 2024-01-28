iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after buying an additional 928,057 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $489.82. 4,097,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,784. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $491.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.38.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
