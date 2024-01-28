iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Boosted by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $657,826,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,142. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average is $96.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

