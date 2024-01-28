iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.07. 5,022,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,142. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.09.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

