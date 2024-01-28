iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Reduced by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,022,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,142. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.