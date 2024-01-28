iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Down 18.4% in January

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ remained flat at $60.48 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

