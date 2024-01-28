iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Cut by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. 21,031,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,912,124. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

