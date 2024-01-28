iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $49,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,242. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day moving average is $105.40.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

