iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Lessened by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR remained flat at $77.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 877,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

